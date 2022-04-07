Tuition increase: Here's what you should know as ASU, NAU, and UArizona raise their tuition and fees

article

On April 7, the board that oversees Arizona’s three public universities approved tuition increases for the 2022-2023 school year

Here's what you should know about the increase

How much more are they charging now?

According to the Associated Press, the tuition increases for Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and University of Arizona will be different.

Arizona State University

Of the state's three universities, only ASU increased basic tuition rates for current in-state students. Under the plan, tuition for these students will go up by 2.5%.

According to a statement by the Arizona Board of Regents, ASU had pledged in 2012 to not increase in-state student tuition rates by more than 3%.

Students who are not considered to be Arizona residents, meanwhile, will see their tuition bill increase by 4%, and international students will see a 5% tuition increase.

Tuition rates for online undergraduate and graduate students will be increased by 2% per credit hour.

"ASU caps online tuition for resident students at the full-time campus tuition rate per semester, while online base tuition for non-resident students does not have a cap," read a portion of the statement.

The increases, according to a document released by ABOR, would translate to an undergraduate resident tuition rate of $10,978 for the 2022-2023 school year, and an out-of-state undergraduate tuition rate of $29,952

Northern Arizona University

NAU is sticking with its promise to not increase tuition for the vast majority of student during their four years of undergraduate studies.

Tuition for incoming NAU freshmen is increasing 3.5%, bringing tuition to $11,024, Graduate students will also see a 3.5% boost at NAU, and will pay $11,390 a year.

Tuition for incoming undergraduate international students will increase by 7.4%, while tuition for graduate international students will go up by 7.2%, according to ABOR's statement.

University of Arizona

UArizona, like NAU, is sticking with its promise to not increase tuition for the vast majority of student during their four years of undergraduate studies.

At UArizona, resident undergrad tuition is going up by 2%, to $11,525 per year. Graduate students will also see a 2% increase, to $12,348 a year.

What else is going up?

The ABOR also approved changes in mandatory fees at all three sschools, and increases in housing costs of 3 to 3.5% at all three universities. All but UArizona also increased meal plan costs.

Housing and meal plan costs vary, but they can exceed the cost of tuition.

Housing plans at NAU ranges from $6,000 a year to above $8,000, while meal plans can exceed $6,000 a year. At ASU’s Tempe campus, housing starts at over $10,000 a year and meal plans are more than $5,000 a year. University of Arizona housing options currently start at $6,400 a year and can near $9,000 at shared dorm rooms and well above $10,000 in some housing. Meal plans vary but can exceed $5,000.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

