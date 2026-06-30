Avondale female mechanic breaks stereotypes on National Girls in Automotive Day

The Brief On National Girls in Automotive Day, technician Samira Rodriguez is breaking stereotypes as the only female main line technician at Avondale Toyota. Rodriguez performs comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper vehicle maintenance including electrical issues, air conditioning problems, engine diagnostics, and vibration repairs. By sharing her career path, Rodriguez aims to highlight automotive mechanics as a viable, hands-on option and inspire more women to join the industry.



It's National Girls in Automotive Day. One mechanic at the Avondale Toyota is turning wrenches and breaking stereotypes.

What they're saying:

"I've definitely had an interest, always with the more mechanical side of vehicles, you know. How they work, understanding just the mechanics of all of it," Samira Rodriguez, a main line technician at Avondale Toyota, said.

Rodriguez took that curiosity and turned it into a career. She's now the only woman on the main line here at the Avindale Toyota.

"I specifically, I do bumper-to-bumper anywhere from again electrical A/C concerns, noise, concerns, vibrations, anything really… check engine lights. There's not really any limitation, which is nice," Rodriguez said.

Big picture view:

Rodriguez says with it being National Girls in Automotive Day, she's hoping to inspire the next generation of girls in the industry.

"I definitely think it's good to have some recognition, especially being like there's only a certain amount of girls within the industry, even including service advisors parts, and then also the girls in the shops, but I feel like not a lot of them gravitate towards hands-on mechanics, and it's definitely good to kind of just put it out there in the light," Rodriguez said. "Hey this is an option this is somewhere where we need no more female technicians."