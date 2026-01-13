AZ governor proposes nightly fee on short-term rentals; 'Dilbert' creator dies l Morning News Brief

article

From the governor of Arizona proposing a nightly fee on short-term rentals to the death of a cartoonist who created an award-winning comic strip, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 13.

1. Hobbs proposes short-term rental fee

Local perspective:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has proposed a new $3.50 nightly fee on short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, to bankroll the Arizona Affordability Fund, an initiative aimed at helping struggling residents pay utility bills and lower housing costs.

What they're saying:

"I am proposing a nightly fee on short-term rental stays to fuel the Arizona Affordability Fund. By asking vacationers to kick in $3.50, less than a cup of coffee," Hobbs said, "We can deliver major change for the working people in our state who are struggling to get by."

2. Rest in peace

What we know:

Cartoonist Scott Adams has died following a battle with prostate cancer at the age of 68.

The backstory:

Adams rose to fame in the 1900s for his comic strip "Dilbert," an award-winning satire that poked fun at office culture.

3. Deadly hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

A woman died after being hit by a suspected hit-and-run driver at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity was not released. Police did not give a description of a potential vehicle or suspect involved.

4. Car theft ring busted

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

What we know:

Arizona investigators arrested five people following a months-long investigation into an organized crime ring accused of running a "chop shop" and stealing more than $750,000 worth of high-end vehicles.

Dig deeper:

The criminal organization allegedly dismantled the vehicles for parts to sell online or utilized "VIN-switching" to resell the cars on the black market at discounted prices.

5. East Valley death investigation

What we know:

Police in Queen Creek say they are investigating a death near Ellsworth and Walnut Roads.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates there is no known threat or danger to the public," Queen Creek Police said. "This is an active and ongoing investigation."

A look at today's weather

