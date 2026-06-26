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AZ man sentenced for F-35 laser strikes; Phoenix mall shooting suspect indicted l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 26, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published June 26, 2026 10:01 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, June 26, 2026.

From a Valley man sentenced for aiming lasers at fighter jets near Luke Air Force Base to a teen indicted for a deadly shooting at a Phoenix mall, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 26.

1. Valley man sentenced for F-35 laser strikes

Featured

Arizona man gets prison time for aiming lasers at fighter jets
article

Arizona man gets prison time for aiming lasers at fighter jets

A 56-year-old Buckeye man who authorities say aimed a laser pointer at fighter jets near Luke Air Force Base has been sentenced to prison.

2. Teenage mall shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

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Phoenix Desert Sky Mall shooting: 15-year-old Guillermo Guzman accused of murder
article

Phoenix Desert Sky Mall shooting: 15-year-old Guillermo Guzman accused of murder

A 15-year-old boy has been indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, following a deadly June 2 shooting at Phoenix's Desert Sky Mall.

3. Sun State Pools license revoked

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Sun State Pools license revoked by Arizona ROC following 85 consumer complaints
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Sun State Pools license revoked by Arizona ROC following 85 consumer complaints

Multiple Sun State Pools customers say the company took thousands of dollars for pool projects and left them with unfinished backyards. The Arizona Registrar of Contractors website now lists the company's LLC license as revoked.

4. "One of the most violent homicides in recent memory"

Featured

Police: Texas woman shot, stabbed, and dismembered partner before dumping remains
article

Police: Texas woman shot, stabbed, and dismembered partner before dumping remains

A 31-year-old woman has confessed to violently killing and dismembering a man with whom she lived, following an anonymous tip that led detectives to a Texas landfill, police said Thursday.

5. Knifepoint kidnapping suspect sentenced to prison

Featured

Man who tried to kidnap woman at knifepoint before U.S. 60 police shooting sentenced to prison
article

Man who tried to kidnap woman at knifepoint before U.S. 60 police shooting sentenced to prison

An Arizona man has been sentenced to prison after attempting a knifepoint kidnapping and sparking a police chase that ended in a shooting on U.S. 60.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/26/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/26/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/26/26

Happy Friday! This weekend in the Valley will be breezy and warm, with highs in the triple digits.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews