AZ man sentenced for F-35 laser strikes; Phoenix mall shooting suspect indicted l Morning News Brief

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From a Valley man sentenced for aiming lasers at fighter jets near Luke Air Force Base to a teen indicted for a deadly shooting at a Phoenix mall, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 26.

1. Valley man sentenced for F-35 laser strikes

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2. Teenage mall shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

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3. Sun State Pools license revoked

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4. "One of the most violent homicides in recent memory"

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5. Knifepoint kidnapping suspect sentenced to prison

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