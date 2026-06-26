AZ man sentenced for F-35 laser strikes; Phoenix mall shooting suspect indicted l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, June 26, 2026.
From a Valley man sentenced for aiming lasers at fighter jets near Luke Air Force Base to a teen indicted for a deadly shooting at a Phoenix mall, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 26.
1. Valley man sentenced for F-35 laser strikes
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A 56-year-old Buckeye man who authorities say aimed a laser pointer at fighter jets near Luke Air Force Base has been sentenced to prison.
2. Teenage mall shooting suspect indicted by grand jury
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A 15-year-old boy has been indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, following a deadly June 2 shooting at Phoenix's Desert Sky Mall.
3. Sun State Pools license revoked
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Multiple Sun State Pools customers say the company took thousands of dollars for pool projects and left them with unfinished backyards. The Arizona Registrar of Contractors website now lists the company's LLC license as revoked.
4. "One of the most violent homicides in recent memory"
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A 31-year-old woman has confessed to violently killing and dismembering a man with whom she lived, following an anonymous tip that led detectives to a Texas landfill, police said Thursday.
5. Knifepoint kidnapping suspect sentenced to prison
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An Arizona man has been sentenced to prison after attempting a knifepoint kidnapping and sparking a police chase that ended in a shooting on U.S. 60.
A look at today's weather
Happy Friday! This weekend in the Valley will be breezy and warm, with highs in the triple digits.
Click here for full forecast