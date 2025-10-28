AZ sues over SNAP benefits pause; latest on Hurricane Melissa | Nightly Roundup

article

SNAP benefits pause prompts lawsuit from AG Kris Mayes; ex-AZ teacher sentenced for sexual misconduct that involved students; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

1. Arizona AG sues over SNAP benefits pause

What we know:

Multiple states, including Arizona, have filed a lawsuit over the suspension of SNAP benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

What AG Mayes Said:

"'I don't know what we are going to do without it.' That is what I have heard from just one of the Arizona moms among the 900,000 Arizonans who won't be able to afford groceries in November if President Trump's administration follows through on its unlawful decision to suspend SNAP and stop funding Americans' EBT cards for grocery purchases," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

2. Arizonans affected by Hurricane Melissa

What we know:

Arizona may be far away from the Caribbean, but that doesn't mean people from the Grand Canyon State are not affected by the powerful Hurricane Melissa.

Big picture view:

We spoke with two East Valley residents who are stranded in Jamaica — where Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Oct. 28 — after their flight was canceled. Meanwhile, the storm is hitting close to home for one restaurant owner in the Valley.

3. Ex-Mesa teacher sentenced

(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry)

What we know:

A man who once worked as a teacher with a school in Mesa has been sentenced for sexual misconduct that involved students.

What they're saying:

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's office say a 44-year-old Cory Kapahulehua (pictured) was given consecutive sentenced following his conviction on 17 charges, some of which include child molestation and sexual conduct with minors.

4. Calls for Grand Canyon closure amid ongoing government shutdown

(NPS Photo/M. Quinn)

What we know:

450 former national park leaders are urging the Trump administration to immediately close all national parks until the government shutdown ends.

What they're saying:

"This summer, well before this shutdown, our parks were already being pushed to the brink by funding and staffing cuts," they wrote. "The shutdown has made this bad situation far worse."

5. West Valley man accused of exploitation

What we know:

Peoria Police say a man who worked for the Scottsdale Unified School District has been arrested and accused of sexually exploring minors.

Local perspective:

Officials with the district said the individual in question "did not have direct contact with students as a part of his job duties," and that they do not have "any information to suggest that the alleged criminal activity involved any SUSD students or occurred on district property."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

