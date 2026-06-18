AZ teen violence prevention: Youth council creates safety resources

The Brief A new Teen Advisory Council has been established in Maricopa County with the primary goal of addressing and preventing teen violence. The council features more than two dozen participating teenagers who represent nine different cities and 20 different high schools across the county. Members of the council are actively developing educational resources to address critical issues including reckless driving and substance abuse.



Addressing teen violence is the goal of a new Teen Advisory Council in Maricopa County.

What we know:

The council represents nine different cities and 20 different high schools across Maricopa County, with more than two dozen teens participating.

"What is actually going through teenagers' heads when they see these acts of violence happening? What are they actually experiencing in their schools and with their friends?" asked Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

What they're saying:

During a news conference on June 18, Mitchell introduced the public to four of the teens on the council, who zeroed in on issues like reckless driving, creating a pamphlet teens can reference if they get into a crash, or encounter other issues behind the wheel.

"I think most teens see driving as freedom. However, it is also about making smart decisions and knowing your decisions can affect the community around you," one council member said.

The council also addressed substance abuse issues, creating a flyer to address overdoses.

Another member added, "Substance misuse can affect one's health, education, relationships and many opportunites. Many teens face peer pressure from friends and social media daily in their lives. Through this council, it has shown me that prevention starts with education, conversations, and community support."

Dig deeper:

Two other members shared the importance of this council as a group bridging the gap between adults and teens.

"An adult may have a great idea about how to inform a teenager, but only a teenager can say 'my peers won't get that idea, it'll go over their heads'. So this council's work is important to combine the experience of teenagers with the advice of adults," one member explained.

Another member stated, "This is focusing on teenage voice, and it's not just people sitting in a room talking about change, it's about finding solutions and creating actual change, which is so impactful."

What's next:

The council meets once a month between October and May.