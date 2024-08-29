Expand / Collapse search

Bank worker found dead days after clocking in; another death at the Grand Canyon | Nightly Roundup

Updated  August 29, 2024 6:48pm MST
PHOENIX - From a bank worker who was found dead at her office in Tempe to a deadly crash involving pedestrians in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 29, 2024.

1. Bank worker found dead days after clocking in for work

Wells Fargo employee found dead days after clocking into Tempe office

A 60-year-old woman was found dead days after clocking into work at a Wells Fargo office in Tempe near Priest Drive and Washington Street.

2. Deadly pedestrian crash in Phoenix

1 dead, another hurt in Phoenix crash that sent a car flying into pedestrians, PD says

A car involved in a Phoenix crash on Thursday was sent flying onto the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians, and killing one of them.

3. Woman airlifted off Phoenix area mountain

Woman airlifted off Camelback Mountain, taken to hospital for overheating

A woman was helicoptered off Camelback Mountain after overheating on Aug. 29.

4. Another death at the Grand Canyon

Man dead along Grand Canyon trail: National Park Service

National Park Service officials say a 60-year-old North Carolina man was found dead along a trail route that connects the Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp in the Grand Canyon area. This is the latest in a number of deadly incidents at the Grand Canyon area this year.

5. Update in death of missing Arizona woman

2 men accused of murder in connection to missing Arizona woman

A missing Arizona woman's boyfriend and another man have been arrested for murder in connection to her disappearance, authorities said.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry day in Phoenix

The high on Aug. 29 in Phoenix will be about 108°F. There is only about a 5% chance for storms.