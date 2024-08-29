Bank worker found dead days after clocking in; another death at the Grand Canyon | Nightly Roundup

Bank worker found dead at work | Nightly Roundup
From a bank worker who was found dead at her office in Tempe to a deadly crash involving pedestrians in Phoenix, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From a bank worker who was found dead at her office in Tempe to a deadly crash involving pedestrians in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 29, 2024.
1. Bank worker found dead days after clocking in for work
Featured
A 60-year-old woman was found dead days after clocking into work at a Wells Fargo office in Tempe near Priest Drive and Washington Street.
2. Deadly pedestrian crash in Phoenix
Featured
A car involved in a Phoenix crash on Thursday was sent flying onto the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians, and killing one of them.
3. Woman airlifted off Phoenix area mountain
Featured
A woman was helicoptered off Camelback Mountain after overheating on Aug. 29.
4. Another death at the Grand Canyon
Featured
National Park Service officials say a 60-year-old North Carolina man was found dead along a trail route that connects the Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp in the Grand Canyon area. This is the latest in a number of deadly incidents at the Grand Canyon area this year.
5. Update in death of missing Arizona woman
Featured
A missing Arizona woman's boyfriend and another man have been arrested for murder in connection to her disappearance, authorities said.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
The high on Aug. 29 in Phoenix will be about 108°F. There is only about a 5% chance for storms.