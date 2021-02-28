'Been waiting a year and a half': Fans enjoying return to spring training games during pandemic

article

It’s a family affair out at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale as the Arizona Diamondbacks played to a socially distant and COVID-19 safe crowd of fans on Sunday.

"I’m really excited. Been waiting a year and a half," said Gay Tucker, who is celebrating her 89th birthday by watching the team play with her granddaughter.

"She’s a huge DBacks fan so we try to get her to as many games as possible," her granddaughter said.

This game is extra special since Tucker hasn’t been able to attend a game in more than a year. "I just can’t wait for Chase Field to open up."

Salt River Field looks much different than in previous years as only 2,200 fans are allowed in the stands, everyone is masked up and spaced at least six feet apart.

Advertisement

"It’s been nice. Everyone’s been very kind and helpful," said Sherry Martin. She's celebrating her father Keith Miller’s birthday along with the grandkids, nieces and nephews.

"It’s great to be back. He’s been a season ticket holder since day one, too," Martin said.

Learn more about the COVID-19 precautions Salt River Fields is taking here https://saltriverfields.com/