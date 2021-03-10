Biden to announce plans to buy 100M additional doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine, source says

President Joe Biden is announcing Wednesday the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following. A White House official previewed the news on the condition of anonymity before the president’s remarks.

The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials. They could also be used as potential "boosters" to further protect against emerging virus variants, or be shared with allies overseas once Americans are protected.

Biden is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck about their historic partnership to produce more COVID-19 vaccines.

Last week it was announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival J&J’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly.

"Two of the largest health care and pharmaceutical companies in the world — that are usually competitors — are working together on the vaccine," Biden said of the partnership. "This is the type of collaboration between companies we saw in World War II."

The pending announcement comes on the same day as the House is set to vote on and give final congressional approval to the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

A dominant feature of the bill is initiatives making it one of the biggest federal thrusts in years to assist lower- and middle-income families. Included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave plus spending for renters, feeding programs and people’s utility bills.

The measure provides up to $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits and hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, state and local governments and ailing industries from airlines to concert halls. There is aid for farmers of color and pension systems, and subsidies for consumers buying health insurance and states expanding Medicaid coverage for lower earners.