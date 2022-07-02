Big Cheez-Its, escaped bees, Boris Johnson's pecs: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a man winning $100,000 by testing a lottery strategy he saw on TV to a Tennessee trooper's compassionate rescue, there was no shortage of strange and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from June 25 - July 1 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Viral Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years receives over $270K in donations: After Kevin Ford received a "goodie bag" for working 27 years at Burger King - never missing a single day on the job - his daughter didn't think that was enough.

2. Man wins $100,000 testing lottery strategy he saw on TV: A South Carolina man got a money-making idea from a television show — and it won him $100,000.

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on June 14, 2022.

3. Taco Bell's newest menu items include gigantic Cheez-It: After the success of the fast-food company's Doritos Locos Tacos, Taco Bell and Cheez-It are working together to make the restaurant's newest menu item, and it involves one enormous Cheez-It.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

4. Millions of bees on the loose after truck carrying 200 beehives rolls over: "Millions of bees are estimated to be loose in the area," authorities posted on Facebook. "Local beekeepers are working to recover as many bees as possible."

Photo of truck carrying 200 beehives overturned on highway.

5. World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead: A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona.

A sunken World War II-Era Higgins landing craft that used to be nearly 200 feet underwater is being revealed near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower on July 01, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada.

6. Arizona burn survivors successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest peak: After a six-day ascent, eight burn survivors accompanied by support staff and Valleywise Health representatives successfully conquered Africa's tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.

7. Dog adopted by Tennessee trooper who rescued her from extreme heat on side of highway: A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stepped in to help the dog, who he later named Princess. It was the beginning of a special friendship.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Pumpy Tudors is pictured holding Princess, alongside an image of them on June 15, 2022.

8. Arizona teen in need of life-saving transplant; community steps in to raise money for expenses: A West Valley teenager is in need of a life-saving transplant, after doctors diagnosed her with end-stage renal disease. Now, the community is stepping in to help with expenses.

9. From burn survivor to ‘superdog’: Taka’s journey inspires patients near and far: Taka was on the brink of death after a house fire, and now his beaming face inspires fellow burn survivors across the country.

Taka the 'superdog'

10. Boris Johnson’s pecs would be a ‘disgusting sight,’ Putin says after G-7 leaders mock him: Russian President Vladimir Putin says unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and don't do sports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin fishes in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia. The picture taken between August 1 and 3, 2017.




