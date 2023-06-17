Big fish bladder seizure, woman declared dead knocks on coffin during wake: This week's offbeat headlines

From customs officials seizing $2.7 million in fish bladders in Arizona to rescue crews using ayahuasca to find missing children, there was no shortage of unusual headlines this week.

1. CBP seizes $2.7M worth of endangered fish bladders in Arizona: U.S. Customs and Border Protection made an unusual seizure of 242 pounds of Totoaba swim bladders with an estimated value of $2.7 million.

2. Searchers who found children missing for 40 days turned to ayahuasca for help: Searchers say ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic cocktail, led them to the four children who'd been missing in the Amazon jungle for 40 days after a plane crash.

Colombian Military Forces help four children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed in the department of Caqueta on June 9, 2023. (Photo by Colombian Military Forces / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

3. Woman declared dead knocks on coffin during her own wake in Ecuador: "After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds," the woman's son said. "My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin..."

The woman began knocking on her coffin during the wake, reported on June 9, 2023, in the central city of Babahoyo in Ecuador, family told The Associated Press.

4. Shocking video of black bear swimming at Florida beach baffles sunbathers: Beachgoers got quite the surprise over the weekend when they spotted a black bear swimming at a crowded Florida beach.

5. Here are the craziest room service orders in the world: Hotels shared the oddest request they’ve received from guests in a new survey. See which menu items topped the list.

FILE-A waiter sets up breakfast in a hotel suite. (John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images)

6. Taco Bell Crocs: Do you cop or drop?: Are these the grail of the summer?

Taco Bell x Crocs limited-edition Mellow Slide.

7. Killer whales spotted swimming off Nantucket in ‘unusual’ sight in New England waters: Scientists witnessed a rare sight on Sunday when they spotted four killer whales, or orcas, swimming together as the researchers conducted aerial surveys.

Killer whales, or orcas, are seen swimming in the water south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. (New England Aquarium)

8. Umbrella-wielding Georgia woman fights off vulture who broke into home: A newly engaged Georgia couple thought they were spending a peaceful weekend at home without the kids. But an intruder quickly changed those plans.

(Credit: Vernalisa Productions)

9. Intern goes viral for commuting from South Carolina to New Jersey because it's cheaper than rent: South Carolina resident Sophia Celentano says it's cheaper for her to to commute by plane than renting an apartment in New Jersey or New York City.

10. The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon: Wedged into a canyon. Built on a bridge. Bolted onto boulders. Welcome to the Slingman House in Carefree, Arizona. Orson Welles once rented the house promising not to film there, but once they flipped on the Hollywood set lights, their cover was blown.



