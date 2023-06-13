CBP seizes $2.7M worth of endangered fish bladders in Arizona

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made an unusual seizure of 242 pounds of Totoaba swim bladders with an estimated value of $2.7 million.

"The swim bladders of this species and other similar species worldwide are prized in Traditional Chinese Medicine and as an Asian cultural delicacy," stated CBP's John B. Mennell.

CBP officials say officers working at the Mariposa trade facility discovered 270 swim bladders concealed within a commercial shipment of frozen fish fillets.

"Preliminary DNA testing by USFWS indicates that these bladders are the endangered species Totoaba macdonaldi endemic to the Gulf of California in Mexico. This seizure is thought to be the second largest seizure of its kind in the U.S. and the largest Totoaba seizure in Arizona, to date."

Since 1979, the Totaba have been listed as an endangered species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

Authorities say because the Totoaba is federally protected, both in the U.S. and Mexico, it's illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell the species. "In addition, the gill-net fishing methods used to catch the Totoaba have resulted in the co-demise of another endangered species in the Gulf of California, the Vaquita porpoise, Phocoena sinus."

"We are seeing larger amounts being intercepted here in Arizona and other southern land border ports of entry," says Tracy Vivanco with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "It is unusual, although we have had some significant seizures in the last few years. I can remember some as far back as about 15 years ago. What we are seeing is an increase in commercial shipments of this nature rather than coming in through passenger baggage."

Of course, supply and demand come into play.

"If there’s a demand and as the population for this endangered species goes down, the demand and the dollar value that they fetch will of course increase," Vivanco said.

The Center for Biological Diversity is advocating for better protection of the Vaquita porpoise.

"The Vaquita is the most endangered marine mammal right now all over the world with only ten left," said Alex Olivera with The Center for Biological Diversity. "Both species are endangered and this is the only place in a small area in the upper gulf, about the size of Los Angeles, in the water. So there are only ten Vaquita left."

The Center for Biological Diversity tracks the Vaquita and Totoaba closely, advocating for their protection.

Olivera says a decade ago there were more than 500 Vaquita porpoises, but now there are only ten left.

"The problem with the Vaquita and the Totoaba is the lack of enforcement with the Mexican government. We have been using several arenas to try to push for the Mexican government to not only issue regulations but also to enforce them," Olivera said.

Map of the area where the seizure happened: