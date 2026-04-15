Bill expanding death benefits for Arizona first responders signed by Gov. Hobbs

The Brief Gov. Hobbs signed a bill to expand death benefits for Arizona first responders, including correctional officers, National Guard members, and law enforcement pilots. The legislation was prompted by the February helicopter crash in Flagstaff that killed DPS crew members Hunter Bennett and Robert Skankey. Under previous law, Skankey’s family was ineligible for benefits because he was a civilian pilot; the new bill retroactively addresses this gap.



Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill Wednesday that expands death benefits for Arizona first responders, one of just a few bills the governor said she will sign amid the moratorium announced on April 13.

What we know:

Approved by Arizona voters in 2024, Prop 311 created a $250,000 death benefit for eligible first responder families. SB1503, signed on April 15, expands the state's line-of-duty death benefits by adding correctional officers, National Guard members on state active duty, and law enforcement pilots to the list of "first responders."

"It's going to help the family who are the real victims here," State Senator David Gowan said.

The backstory:

Gowan, the bill sponsor, said the urgency for the measure came after DPS crew members Hunter Bennett and Robert Skankey were killed when their helicopter crashed in Flagstaff in February while providing tactical support during an officer-involved shooting.

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Under existing law, Bennett’s family was eligible for benefits due to his status as a state trooper. Skankey’s family, because he was a civilian employed by DPS, was not. Until now.

DPS crew members Hunter Bennett and Robert Skankey were killed in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff on Feb. 4. (AZDPS)

"Our pilots, that are flying these critical missions alongside our troopers, is really important to make sure that they recognize, as first responders as well," Jeffrey Glover, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said.

What they're saying:

Gov. Hobbs said SB1503 and supplemental funding for DPS will be the only bills she signs for now, until Republicans release a budget and work with her on tax cuts and more than $1 billion for public schools without raising taxes.

"I’m proud to sign SB1503 to ensure the families of first responders are supported when tragedy strikes. I’m glad legislators heard my call to pass this critical legislation and worked across the aisle in order to support public safety.

"SB 1503 and supplemental funding for the Department of Public Safety will be the only bills I sign until legislative Republicans show the people of Arizona their budget and work with me in good faith to cut taxes for the middle class, lower costs and deliver over $1 billion in funding for public school students and teachers without raising taxes."

Dig deeper:

"Heartwarming to know that, in this instance that we have that bipartisan support, that both sides of the aisle can agree that this is very important," Glover said.

He said the new law brings support to the Skankey family and a measure of healing to the department after losing one of its own

"They really, come under just as much of a danger or threat as our folks that are actually on the ground," he said. 'We've seen here recently with many incidents of helicopters being shot at in the Valley. And we want we wanted to make sure that they're recognized."