Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani announce engagement: 'I heard a YES'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged.

Stefani shared the big news on Instagram with a snap showing her kissing the country music singer while holding her left hand up to the camera, showing off her new ring.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the snap.

Shelton posted a picture of the pair and captioned it: "thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on “The Voice” together as coaches in 2014. They've since appeared together on the singing competition several times. The duo have even released music together such as the song “Happy Anywhere.” Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Nobody But You."

Recently, to celebrate the pop star’s birthday, Shelton, 44, shared an Instagram post in which he professed his love for her further.

"It’s a special day for a special lady in my life," wrote Shelton in the caption. "Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could..."

