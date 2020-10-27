Expand / Collapse search
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani announce engagement: 'I heard a YES'

By Tyler McCarthy
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged. 

Stefani shared the big news on Instagram with a snap showing her kissing the country music singer while holding her left hand up to the camera, showing off her new ring. 

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the snap

RELATED: 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' to skip TV broadcast for first time in half a century

Shelton posted a picture of the pair and captioned it: "thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on “The Voice” together as coaches in 2014. They've since appeared together on the singing competition several times. The duo have even released music together such as the song “Happy Anywhere.” Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Nobody But You."

RELATED: Jamie Foxx’s sister DeOndra Dixon, dead at 36: ‘My heart is shattered’

Recently, to celebrate the pop star’s birthday, Shelton, 44, shared an Instagram post in which he professed his love for her further. 

"It’s a special day for a special lady in my life," wrote Shelton in the caption. "Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could..."

Read updates at FOXNews.com.