Body of fallen firefighter back in Arizona; Latest in Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Body of fallen firefighter taken back to Arizona; man pleads guilty to sending fake ransom demand in Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 2, 2026.
1. Body of fallen Arizona firefighter returns home
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The body of Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old Glendale resident, was flown into north Phoenix's Deer Valley Airport on July 2, following his tragic death while battling a wildfire on the Utah-Colorado border.
2. Man pleads guilty in Nancy Guthrie ransom demand case
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A California man who authorities say sent an "imposter ransom demand" to Nancy Guthrie's family members pleaded guilty to charges on Thursday.
3. Kids living in deplorable conditions rescued
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Authorities serving a search warrant at a dilapidated Ohio home found 16 children living in deplorable conditions, surrounded by human waste and confined to one room for the past several years.
4. Search for suspect underway in Phoenix care facility assault
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On July 2, Phoenix police responded to an incident at 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, and the investigation remains open.
5. Video captures moment of Washington apartment explosion
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Dramatic video captured the moment an explosion erupted inside the electrical room of a Tacoma, Washington, apartment complex as firefighters investigated reports of smoke.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Our recent stretch of cooler (so to speak) weather has come to an end, and we expect temperatures to reach the 110s early next week.
Get the Full Forecast