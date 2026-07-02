Body of fallen firefighter back in Arizona; Latest in Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

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Body of fallen firefighter taken back to Arizona; man pleads guilty to sending fake ransom demand in Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 2, 2026.

1. Body of fallen Arizona firefighter returns home

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2. Man pleads guilty in Nancy Guthrie ransom demand case

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3. Kids living in deplorable conditions rescued

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4. Search for suspect underway in Phoenix care facility assault

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5. Video captures moment of Washington apartment explosion

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