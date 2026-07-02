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Body of fallen firefighter back in Arizona; Latest in Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 2, 2026 6:49 PM MST
Published July 2, 2026 6:49 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Body of fallen firefighter taken back to Arizona; man pleads guilty to sending fake ransom demand in Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 2, 2026.

1. Body of fallen Arizona firefighter returns home 

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Body of Arizona firefighter who died while battling Utah-Colorado wildfire returns home
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Body of Arizona firefighter who died while battling Utah-Colorado wildfire returns home

The body of Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old Glendale resident, was flown into north Phoenix's Deer Valley Airport on July 2, following his tragic death while battling a wildfire on the Utah-Colorado border.

2. Man pleads guilty in Nancy Guthrie ransom demand case 

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Nancy Guthrie: California man pleads guilty to sending 'imposter ransom demand'
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Nancy Guthrie: California man pleads guilty to sending 'imposter ransom demand'

A California man who authorities say sent an "imposter ransom demand" to Nancy Guthrie's family members pleaded guilty to charges on Thursday.

3. Kids living in deplorable conditions rescued

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16 children rescued from Ohio home: 'Livestock kept in better conditions'
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16 children rescued from Ohio home: 'Livestock kept in better conditions'

Authorities serving a search warrant at a dilapidated Ohio home found 16 children living in deplorable conditions, surrounded by human waste and confined to one room for the past several years.

4. Search for suspect underway in Phoenix care facility assault

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Alleged assault at Phoenix care facility leaves 1 hospitalized: PD
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Alleged assault at Phoenix care facility leaves 1 hospitalized: PD

On July 2, Phoenix police responded to an incident at 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, and the investigation remains open.

5. Video captures moment of Washington apartment explosion

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Explosion erupts as firefighters investigate Washington state apartment complex
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Explosion erupts as firefighters investigate Washington state apartment complex

Dramatic video captured the moment an explosion erupted inside the electrical room of a Tacoma, Washington, apartment complex as firefighters investigated reports of smoke.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Temperatures rising again in Phoenix
Temperatures rising again in Phoenix

Temperatures rising again in Phoenix

Our recent stretch of cooler (so to speak) weather has come to an end, and we expect temperatures to reach the 110s early next week.

Get the Full Forecast

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