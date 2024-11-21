Body found in Glendale IDed; new nominee for Attorney General | Nightly Roundup

article

From an update on a Phoenix area missing person case to who is replacing Matt Gaetz as the Attorney General nominee, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 21, 2024.

1. Grant Siefert: Sad update to missing persons case

(Courtesy: Glendale Police Department)

Police in Glendale have identified the body of a man who was found on Veterans Day as that of Grant Siefert (pictured), who was reported missing on Nov. 10. Read More

2. Trump makes new Attorney General nomination

(Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The nomination of Pam Bondi (pictured) came hours after former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from the nomination. Read More

Also Read: Matt Gaetz withdraws from attorney general consideration

3. Banana art sold at auction

(Photo by Han Haidan/China News Service via Getty Images)

Remember that artwork that consisted of a banana duct-taped to a wall? It sold for a hefty sum recently at a New York auction. Read More

4. Man accused of stealing Arizona inmates' identities

Steven Patrick Smiley (pictured) has served time in federal prison for mail and bank fraud. Now, he’s accused of targeting prisoners by using their identities. Read More

5. Update on hot car death case in Southern Arizona

Prosecutors are reportedly working on a plea deal with lawyers representing Christopher Scholtes (pictured). The man is accused of leaving his daughter inside a hot car for several hours in July. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

(From File)

Temps were above normal today in the Valley, but a cooldown is on the way. Read More