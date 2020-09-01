Border Patrol agents find missing Texas girl at checkpoint

article

U.S. Border Patrol says agents located a missing girl at a border checkpoint in Texas.

North Laredo agents found the girl, who was missing out of Odessa, Texas in a tractor-trailer at a checkpoint near Interstate 35, according to a Facebook post.

No details were released in regards to the girl's age or how long she had been missing.

Webb County Sheriff's Office took the driver of the 18-wheeler into custody.