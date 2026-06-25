Car explosion caught on camera; fast food manager accused of spitting in sandwich l Morning News Brief

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From a vehicle explosion that was caught on camera along an Arizona highway to a fast food manager accused of spitting in a customer's sandwich, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 25.

1. AI used in alleged Medicaid fraud scheme

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2. National Health Care Fraud Takedown

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3. "DUI + Wrong-way Driving = JAIL"

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4. Vehicle explosion caught on camera

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5. Arby's manager accused of spitting in customer's food

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