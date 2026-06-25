Car explosion caught on camera; fast food manager accused of spitting in sandwich l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 25, 2026.
From a vehicle explosion that was caught on camera along an Arizona highway to a fast food manager accused of spitting in a customer's sandwich, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 25.
1. AI used in alleged Medicaid fraud scheme
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Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness faces an FBI investigation and suspension by AHCCCS over credible allegations of fraud, that include using AI to generate clinical notes and offering bonuses for client recruitment.
2. National Health Care Fraud Takedown
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Dozens face felony charges for manslaughter, drug diversion and Medicaid fraud following a sweeping investigation by Arizona AG Kris Mayes.
3. "DUI + Wrong-way Driving = JAIL"
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A drunk driver trying to get home to Tempe from a Phoenix bar ended up nearly 100 miles off-course in Tucson, causing a wrong-way rollover crash on I-10, AZDPS says.
4. Vehicle explosion caught on camera
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The Round Valley Fire burned 30 acres along State Route 87 after a vehicle fire exploded. Both directions of the highway have since reopened after a two-hour closure.
5. Arby's manager accused of spitting in customer's food
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An Oklahoma Arby's manager faces a felony charge after she allegedly spat in a woman's food, leading the woman to contract herpes.
A look at today's weather
On Thursday in Phoenix, we'll see a slight chance of rain with a high near 108 degrees.
Click here for full forecast