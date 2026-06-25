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Car explosion caught on camera; fast food manager accused of spitting in sandwich l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 25, 2026 9:55 AM MST
Published June 25, 2026 9:55 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

From a vehicle explosion that was caught on camera along an Arizona highway to a fast food manager accused of spitting in a customer's sandwich, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 25.

1. AI used in alleged Medicaid fraud scheme

Featured

Arizona behavioral health clinic suspended for allegations of Medicaid fraud, ties to terminated provider
article

Arizona behavioral health clinic suspended for allegations of Medicaid fraud, ties to terminated provider

Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness faces an FBI investigation and suspension by AHCCCS over credible allegations of fraud, that include using AI to generate clinical notes and offering bonuses for client recruitment.

2. National Health Care Fraud Takedown

Featured

Arizona AG announces 42 indictments in historic health care fraud takedown
article

Arizona AG announces 42 indictments in historic health care fraud takedown

Dozens face felony charges for manslaughter, drug diversion and Medicaid fraud following a sweeping investigation by Arizona AG Kris Mayes.

3. "DUI + Wrong-way Driving = JAIL"

Featured

Phoenix bar patron causes Tucson rollover crash after missing Tempe exit by 100 miles: DPS
article

Phoenix bar patron causes Tucson rollover crash after missing Tempe exit by 100 miles: DPS

A drunk driver trying to get home to Tempe from a Phoenix bar ended up nearly 100 miles off-course in Tucson, causing a wrong-way rollover crash on I-10, AZDPS says.

4. Vehicle explosion caught on camera

Featured

Car explosion caught on camera, sparking the Round Valley Fire
article

Car explosion caught on camera, sparking the Round Valley Fire

The Round Valley Fire burned 30 acres along State Route 87 after a vehicle fire exploded. Both directions of the highway have since reopened after a two-hour closure.

5. Arby's manager accused of spitting in customer's food

Featured

Oklahoma Arby's manager faces felony charge after allegedly spitting in food, transmitting herpes
article

Oklahoma Arby's manager faces felony charge after allegedly spitting in food, transmitting herpes

An Oklahoma Arby's manager faces a felony charge after she allegedly spat in a woman's food, leading the woman to contract herpes.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/25/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/25/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/25/26

On Thursday in Phoenix, we'll see a slight chance of rain with a high near 108 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews