Cardinals cheerleaders removed from sidelines; hazmat incident in Ahwatukee l Morning News Brief

Many fans were saddened to see the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders removed from the sidelines during Monday Night Football in Glendale; the discovery of an unknown substance prompted a hazmat response in Ahwatukee; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 22.

1. ‘Where are the cheerleaders?’

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 21: The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on October 21, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Friends and families of Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders say the team was removed from the sidelines for Monday night's prime time football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Read more here.

2. Unknown substance prompts hazmat response

Chandler Boulevard was shut down near 44th Street on Oct. 22 after firefighters said an unknown substance was found. Read more here.

3. Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO arrested

AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: The entrance of the Abercrombie & Fitch retail store in the Barton Creek Square Mall on August 28, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, was arrested on sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges, a spokesperson for federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Read more here.

4. Update on ‘Doomsday Mom’

Lori Vallow (MCSO)

Lori Vallow's upcoming murder trial in Arizona has been vacated after a judge granted her request for a full mental competency evaluation. Read more here.

5. Tim Walz returning to Arizona

Gov. Tim Walz in Mesa, Arizona on Sept. 10

Days before the general election, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be back in Arizona. Read more here.

Today's weather

Tuesday will be a hot day in the Valley with temps well above normal for this time of the year. Read more here.