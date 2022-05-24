Casa Grande K9 helps find 500K fentanyl pills hidden inside collagen bottles; 2 arrested

article

Two people were arrested after police say they found 500,000 fentanyl pills inside collagen supplement bottles during a traffic stop near Casa Grande.

According to police, an officer and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on a black SUV at 5:42 p.m. on May 23 on Interstate 10. The driver, 31-year-old Martha Lopez, was pulled over for speeding.

"During the traffic stop, K9 Deutz and his handler discovered approximately 500,000 Fentanyl pills concealed in collagen supplement bottles," Casa Grande Police said. "Additionally, one handgun and a large amount of U.S. currency was discovered."

Lopez and her passenger, 30-year-old Tania Solis, were arrested and booked into jail. Two juveniles who were also inside the SUV were placed into the Department of Child Safety custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Casa Grande Police say approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found hidden inside collagen supplement bottles during a traffic stop near Casa Grande. (Casa Grande Police Department)

Lopez and Solis, both Phoenix residents, are accused of multiple charges including possession, transportation, and importation of narcotic drugs for sale, weapons misconduct, and endangerment.

"The transport and sale of drugs in our community affects us all," Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory said. "It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference. Our Officers are combating this issue daily and I commend their efforts, especially knowing our K9 who was recently bitten by a rattlesnake is already back in full service."