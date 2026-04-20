Casa Grande man homeless after massive fire spread from neighboring encampment

The Brief A 66-year-old Casa Grande man is homeless after a fire spread from a neighboring property that housed a long-term homeless encampment. The city reported 19 cases have been opened on the neighboring property since 2019 regarding trash, drugs, and sanitation. A judge had ordered the neighboring property to be cleaned up by May 11, but the fire occurred before that deadline.



A 66-year-old Casa Grande man is homeless after his home burned down over the weekend following a massive fire with explosions. The fire started on his neighbor’s property, where the homeowner had allowed squatters to live.

What we know:

Robert Soto and his family spent the day clearing out the remains of his home, which is a total loss. For at least seven years, neighbors have begged the city to address the growing homeless encampment.

"They used to have big dances and dance parties, and make a whole bunch of food," one resident said. "And we all still do that to this day. It was our family meet-up spot."

"Generations and generations come to this house," another said. "It's just sad that something that could have been prevented from the city and a lot of people—our memories are ruined because someone didn’t take action."

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The backstory:

The City of Casa Grande told FOX 10 they tried to intervene. Since 2019, 19 cases were opened on the North Trekell Road home, with neighbors complaining about the squatters living inside—publicly defecating, using drugs, and accumulating garbage.

When the property exploded into a massive fireball the night of April 18, the residents' worst fear was realized, destroying not only the squatter's home but Soto’s as well.

"We knew this was going to happen sooner or later," said Fernando Yubeta, a long-time Casa Grande resident.

Dig deeper:

FOX 10 learned the homeowner was allowing homeless people to use the property as shelter, even without electricity or running water.

Two of the squatters were seen on the property rummaging through the debris for bits of food and what was left of their belongings on Monday. Some described it as a "shelter," and when asked if they felt bad for the neighbors who lost their homes, a man responded, "I don’t feel bad. He should feel bad for us."

The City of Casa Grande said that after years of investigating and pushing against the legal process, they successfully served the homeowner with violations last year. Following a final warning, a judge ruled that the property was to be cleaned up, scheduling it for May 11.

"May 11 is a little too late," said Desiree Hernandez, Soto's niece. "19 complaints, how many years? I was born and raised in this home. My grandmother, to my uncle to my family. It’s what we grew up knowing. For me, it’s just frustrating to know that my family’s heritage is gone."

What you can do:

Soto now faces the task of cleaning up his property, rebuilding, and hiring a lawyer. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild after the fire.

What's next:

Due to the intensity of the fire, officials said the cause is being considered suspicious.