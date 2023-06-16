Celebrate Father's Day, Juneteenth and more in Phoenix this weekend: Events, deals

Check out Juneteenth events, Father's Day deals and more in the Phoenix area this weekend.

Events

Gilbert

Juneteenth Celebration

"Learn about Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in the United States, with engaging activities and entertainment."

June 19

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free

Southeast Regional Library

https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events-and-permits/juneteenth-celebration

Goodyear

Juneteenth Celebration

"The event will feature educational and insightful speeches, live performances and interactive activities. With an exciting lineup of performances and activities, the Juneteenth event promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages."

Performances include a step team, double dutch club, an African dance and drumline and more.

June 19

6 p.m.

Free

Goodyear Recreation Campus

https://www.goodyearaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/12775/1549

Phoenix

Archwood Exchange Buy Black Marketplace Juneteenth Special Edition

"Year 8 of the Buy Black Marketplace by Archwood Exchange is back in full force at our new indoor location in the heart of downtown Phoenix! Don't miss out on this great opportunity to have a great time while networking and supporting the community!"

June 17

12 p.m - 4 p.m.

850 N 5th Street, Phoenix

https://archwoodexchange.com/

Juneteenth Evening Festival

"The Juneteenth Evening Festival spotlights the African American experience with the Archwood Exchange marketplace of Black-owned cultural goods, music performances, dance, food trucks, a live painting experience, and more interactive activities."

June 16

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Desert Botanical Garden

Entry included with general admission

https://dbg.org/events/juneteenth-2023/2023-06-14/

Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration

"This is a free event featuring fun for the entire family. Highlights include live entertainment with local known musical and arts performers, community groups and schools, free health screenings, educational workshops, youth essay contest, childrenʼs activities, ethnic arts and crafts, vendors, games and the finest authentic soul food."

June 17

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free

Eastlake Park

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valley-of-the-sun-juneteenth-2023-tickets-598221345147

Queen Creek

Corn Roast Event at Queen Creek Olive Mill

"The corn roast event on Saturday, June 17 will include featured street corn flavors, a corn-curated menu curated by the Del Piero Kitchen, a special menu by Di Oliva Italian Bistro & Bar and live music and games in the grove! In addition, the Mill will be selling locally grown corn by the cob!"

June 17

Queen Creek Olive Mill

https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/pages/signature-events?id=779bd1d5-b88c-4956-8d20-173476e40333

Corn Roast at Queen Creek Olive Mill (Mack Media Relations)

Scottsdale

Brunch at Mavrix, Octane Raceway

"Father's Day is Sunday, June 18 and Mavrix and Octane Raceway are giving dads the gift of adrenaline with deals on games, races and a hefty dad-approved "man brunch."

Brunch tickets include food, a kart race, a special gift for dad and more.

June 18

$40 - $49

Pavilions at Talking Stick

https://www.mavrix.com/ | https://www.octaneraceway.com/

Octane Raceway (The James Agency)

Sip + Shop Summer Market Series at Hotel Valley Ho

"The Sip + Shop Summer Market Series is back for 2023, featuring local chefs, purveyors, and some of the hotel’s favorite wines and spirits. Plus, new for 2023, celebrity chef dinners will be held in conjunction with each event."

June 17

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hotel Valley Ho

https://www.hotelvalleyho.com/hotel/hotel-events/summer-market

Tempe

Juneteenth Celebration

"Join Arizona Heritage Center to recognize the impact of Black communities in Arizona with a Juneteenth Celebration. Community members will connect with each other and a variety of organizations representing historical societies, action groups, state resources and the community at large. Guests are welcome to wander, discuss, and enjoy performances, activities, and food!"

June 18

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Arizona Heritage Center

https://www.tempetourism.com/events/arizona-heritage-center-juneteenth-celebration/

Father's Day deals

ATL Wings - 90 cent wings, free combo meal

Courtesy: Knife and Fork Media Group

"And instead of firing up a hot grill, dads (and all guests) are invited to enjoy a hot wing special in celebration of Father’s Day. All day long on Sunday, June 18, diners can enjoy ATL’s 90-cent-per-wing special. Guests can choose from a selection of more than 20 house-made sauces to flavor these juicy, crispy jumbo wings to perfection."

Additionally, dads can get a free combo meal with any purchase of equal or greater value.

June 18

Locations across the Valley

https://www.atlwings.com/

Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails - Dinner special

The downtown Phoenix restaurant is offering a surf and turf dinner special with herb marinated ribeye, buttered lobster tail, whipped potatoes and asparagus for $65 a person.

June 18

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

2 E Jefferson Street, Phoenix

Reservations can be made here.

Chompie's - Free dessert

"When dining in at any valley Chompie’s location on Sunday, June 18, dads will receive a free mini slice of cake with their entrée purchase. Dads can choose from carrot, mousse, 7-layer or red velvet cake."

June 18

Locations in Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale and Phoenix

https://chompies.com/

Crust Simply Italian - Dads eat free

Dads get a free meal! Offer is dine-in only and excludes 20" or Sicilian pizzas.

June 18

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Locations in Scottsdale, Chandler and Gilbert

https://crustrestaurants.com/

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar - Specials

This central Phoenix eatery is offering a Mexican surf & turf burger for $19 with a German chocolate torte for $10.

June 18

All day

1100 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

https://www.matchphx.com/

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse - 20% off to-go orders, $2 beer/wine for dads

The Carefree steakhouse is offering specials for the holiday - 20% off all to-go orders, $2 beer or wine for dads with the purchase of an entree (limit is 2). This offer must be mentioned in order to receive the discount.

June 18

Brunch at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; dinner at 5 - 9 p.m.

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree

https://libertystationtavern.com/

Koibito Poke - 50% off poke bowl

"Bring your dad to experience authentic poke on Father’s Day at Koibito Poke! On Father’s Day, dads who come in and show their Koibito Poke app on their phones will receive 50% off their bowl! Offer valid for dine-in only. Discount valid for one bowl per person."

Locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale

https://koibitopoke.com/

LDV Winery - Wine special

"Sip, sip hooray — LDV Winery is celebrating Dad on Sunday, June 18! Show Dad a little love with the P.S (Petite Sirah) I Love You special — featuring 30 percent off all bottles of Petite Sirah on Father’s Day."

June 18

Tasting room hours

7134 E. Stetson Dr., #B110, Scottsdale

ldvawinery.com

Liberty Station - 20% off to-go orders, $2 beer/wine for dads

Both Liberty Station locations in Scottsdale are offering specials for the holiday - 20% off all to-go orders, $2 beer or wine for dads with the purchase of an entree (limit is 2). This offer must be mentioned in order to receive the discount.

June 18

Brunch at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; happy hour at 3 - 6 p.m.; dinner at 5 - 9 p.m.

Locations in Scottsdale

https://libertystationtavern.com/

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex - 10% off

"If the fastest way to your taco-loving dad’s heart is through his stomach, Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is treating him to 10%-off orders for Father’s Day! The deal is available at all 16 of Mesquite’s Valley locations, and can also be redeemed online with the code ‘fathersday’ at checkout."

June 18

Locations across the Valley

https://eatmesquite.com/

Over Easy - Burger deal

"This Father’s Day, treat dad to two of his favorites, burgers and beer! For $20, dad can score Over Easy’s Breakfast Burger stacked high with a six oz beef patty, over easy egg, arugula, tomato, cheddar, American cheese and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun paired with an ice-cold Four Peaks Brewing Co. ‘The Joy Bus Wow Wheat’ beer."

Locations across the Valley

https://eatatovereasy.com/locations/

Rainbow Ryders - Discounted balloon rides

"The leading hot air balloon company based in Phoenix is offering a sky-high deal for dads to experience the beauty of the desert from up above! Rainbow Ryders will be offering gift certificates for dads with a special discount of $169 per person on sale June 10 through June 18."

Through June 18

https://rainbowryders.com/locations/phoenix/

Roaring Fork - Father's Day special

The Scottsdale eatery is offering a discounted menu for the holiday, with prices ranging from $6.50 to $13.

June 18

Starts at 4 p.m.

4800 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

https://www.roaringfork.com/scottsdale/

Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill - 50% off beer buckets

"The modern taco spot in Scottsdale is celebrating day on Father’s Day with ½ off buckets of beer! Domestic and Mexican beer varieties are available. Dad can also enjoy happy hour ‘Your Choice’ $9 appetizers which include nachos, smoked chicken poppers, chimis and more!"

9397 E Shea Blvd #115, Scottsdale

https://www.saltandlimeaz.com/

Courtesy: Mack Media Relations

Streets of New York - Free dessert with entrée purchase

"The local franchise is ready to celebrate Father’s Day New York-style with a ‘sweet’ deal just for dad! The family-owned pizzeria will be offering dads a FREE dessert with purchase of an entrée! Desserts include New York Cheesecake, Cannoli, Double Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream and the popular Passion Cookie."

Locations across the Valley

https://www.streetsofnewyork.com/

T. Cook's at Royal Palms Resort and Spa - Lunch/dinner special

This Phoenix restaurant is having a Philly cheese steak lunch special for $26 a person, with the option to add a beer for $4.

The dinner special is a Copper State Reserve Prime Rib with bacon and cheddar gratin for $65 a person.

June 18

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. for lunch, 5 - 9 p.m. for dinner

5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

http://royalpalmshotel.com/eat-drink/t-cooks/

White Castle - Free dessert

The burger chain is offering free dessert on a stick with any purchase this weekend. Must provide coupon to receive the deal.