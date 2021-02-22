Chandler-Gilbert Community College now open as state-run COVID-19 vaccine site

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will begin operating as a state-run location on March 3.

According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the site will open on Wednesday, March 3. Appointment registration opened on March 1. All appointments have been booked, however, the health officials say more appointments will become available.

To register for an appointment at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College site, visit azhealth.gov/findvaccine or call 1-844-542-8201.

You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for someone else who is in a prioritized group.

"We’re committed to making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all Arizonans. Keeping this successful vaccination site open and operating is an important step," Ducey said. "Arizona has called on the federal government to provide our state with more vaccine doses. As more supply becomes available, we’ll be ready to administer the vaccine and protect Arizonans."

Advertisement

Last month, Maricopa County announced the vaccine site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College would close. ADHS said it has worked with other organizations to keep it open.

RELATED: Dignity Health activates COVID-19 vaccination pod at Chandler-Gilbert Community College

On Tuesday, Arizona’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 16,000 and the state reported 81 additional deaths and 849 additional confirmed infection cases. The daily increase in newly confirmed cases was the smallest in three months.

The latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services increased the state’s pandemic totals to 818,670 confirmed cases and 16,080 deaths.

The state’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths sank over the past two weeks, while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to drop.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 2,245.9 on Feb. 15 to 1,192.4 on Monday and the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 131.9 to 79.7 during the same period, according to The COVID Tracking Project data.

As of Monday, 1,202 COVID-19 patients occupied Arizona hospital inpatient beds, the lowest number since Nov. 7 and down from the pandemic high of 5,802 set on Jan. 11.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday received a vaccination against COVID-19 with state health director, Dr. Cara Christ, administering the shot at State Farm Stadium a day after the state allowed people as young as age 55 to get the vaccine.

The governor tweeted photos after he got the first of two needed shots during an unannounced visit to State Farm Stadium. The 56-year-old Republican previously said he would not "jump the line" to take a coronavirus vaccine but would wait until it was his turn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

RELATED:

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.