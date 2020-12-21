Dignity Health activates COVID-19 vaccination pod at Chandler Gilbert Community College

More Arizona frontline healthcare workers will receive the COVID-19 vaccine as Dignity Health has set up a vaccine pod at Chandler Gilbert Community College, where doses will be distributed starting at 7:00 a.m. on Dec. 21.

The site will be vaccinating people in the priority 1A group, which includes frontline healthcare workers who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19.

The @DignityHealth vaccination for healthcare workers will be starting shortly. About 800 cars will be coming through today [Dec. 21,2020]. (@TyFOX10)

The event began at 6:30 a.m. with a blessing of the hands ceremony for the workers who will be administering the vaccine. Then a group of the hospital system's own employees, including an intensive care unit nurse, respiratory therapist, and environmental services team member.

This comes as Arizona and other states are reporting that shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will be significantly smaller than expected.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the state was expecting more than 70,000 doses this week, but less than 41,000 doses could be ordered. The department says no explanation was given for the shortfall.

However, the recently approved Moderna vaccine is expected to begin arriving in Arizona on Dec. 21 and it is expected to be given to health workers and nursing home residents.

COVID-19 cases in Arizona continue to spike. As of Dec. 20, more than 5,300 new cases were reported, bringing the total cases to more than 453,000. There were also 34 new deaths, bringing that total to nearly 8,000.

Numbers for ICU beds and ventilators in use are down, but ICU beds are at 91% capacity.

