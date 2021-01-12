Chandler police officer dies from COVID-19

article

The Chandler Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Tyler Britt, who passed away after long battle with COVID-19.

Britt served with the department for 19 years and leaves behind a wife and son.

"Officer Britt loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served. Please take a moment to remember Tyler and keep his family in your

thoughts and prayers," stated Detective Zachary Waters.

