Chandler summer camp gives children impacted by cancer a safe place to play

The Brief Summer camp season has arrived with parents searching for engaging environments where children can spend a week playing alongside friends. The Children's Cancer Network hosted a specialized camp in Chandler tailored for 40 children directly impacted by a medical journey. Every child participating in the program is currently undergoing cancer treatments, has survived a battle with the disease, or has a sibling experiencing it.



It is summer camp season, and many parents are looking for fun ways to let their kids spend a week with friends. A unique opportunity arose to spend some time this week at a camp where the kids all have an incredible story to share, providing a powerful lesson about courage.

Local perspective:

Summer camp fun in Arizona spans from air hockey to yoga. Camp participant Raelynn Torres, an 8-year-old cancer survivor, highlighted the social aspect of the environment.

"It's fun to make new friends and have a good time," Torres said. Reflecting on the camp activities, she added, "It was fun. It was relaxing and calm."

What we know:

The setting allows for kids being kids, but that is exactly what makes these moments special, because things haven't always felt that way for them. Ben Gokee, of the Let's Move Center at the Children's Cancer Network, emphasized the importance of normalcy for these children.

"They're kids, they need to be reminded they're kids," Gokee said.

All 40 kids at the Children's Cancer Network's summer camp in Chandler have either gone through cancer treatments, are going through them, or have a sibling going through it.

What they're saying:

Torres opened up about her own experience with the disease and the support system that helped her survive.

"It was pretty tough, but I got through it and I had my mom and dad right beside me. I had a new friend there who played with lots of things and while i was there I was a little sad. I was going through a hard time, but I was happy getting through and having my mom by my side," Torres said.

Gokee understands that struggle firsthand. His brother fought cancer when they were kids, so he knows these moments mean a lot.

"Chemotherapy really affected our lives. Cancer really affected our lives, so now all these kids can still be going through treatment and still have a place to play," Gokee said.

Why you should care:

The camp offers a space to play and make friends who have a similar story. Fellow camper Cooper McGhee, a 10-year-old cancer survivor, noted how much he values connecting with peers who share his background.

"They went through like the same thing, cancer," McGhee said.

The program creates a dedicated sanctuary for the families involved, ensuring the youth can bond over shared experiences. Gokee detailed the mission behind the week-long event.

"Just a week to get together and play and intentional art and activities giving all these kids a place they can feel safe," Gokee said.

Dig deeper:

Every day is about play, but also incorporates a theme that these kids can uniquely relate to. Gokee explained the specific focus of the day's curriculum.

"Today we're teaching them about courage. That, no matter what they go through on their journey in life, whether it's their cancer, they have these tools they can get through anything," Gokee said.

Courage might be a perfect word to describe them. McGhee expressed his thoughts on the devastating nature of the illness.

"Cancer is terrible and i hope no one gets it ever again because it's not good," McGhee said.

That remains a beautiful hope, shared by a room of kids who just want to laugh and play again.