Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
10
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Southeast Gila County, Globe/Miami, San Carlos
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Charges dropped against Tyron McAlpin; Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records unsealed | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  October 17, 2024 6:56pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man found dead under home | FOX 10 Headlines Oct. 17

A man was found dead underneath a mobile home in the West Valley; records for Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce unsealed. Those stories and more headline our coverage on Thursday, Oct. 17.

PHOENIX - From the latest in a use of force controversy involving Phoenix Police to the release of Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce documents, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 17, 2024.

1. Charges dropped against Tyron McAlpin

Video of the arrest, which happened in August, was recently released, and it sparked national outcry. Police alleged that McAplin, who is disabled and deaf, bit and swung at them, while McAlpin's attorney said he was the victim of a violent police assault.

Read More

2. Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records unsealed

Ruben and Kate Gallego. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The release of the records stems from a lawsuit filed by a conservative news outlet, which argued that the documents should be made public after Ruben Gallego spoke publicly about his divorce. Both Ruben and Kate Gallego fought to keep the records sealed for privacy reasons and safety concerns about how they planned to co-parent their son.

Read More

3. Liam Payne's cause of death revealed

(Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Payne, who was known as one of the members of One Direction, died on Wednesday after he fell from the balcony of a hotel room in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Read More

4. Wanda Dench: Thanksgiving grandma battling cancer

Dench was made famous by befriending Jamal Hinton by attempting to text her grandson her Thanksgiving plans, but sending the message to Hinton instead.

Read More

5. Update on Arizona's first Buc-ee's

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The store in Goodyear will be 74,000 square feet and is expected to hire for 200 full-time jobs.

Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 10/17/2024