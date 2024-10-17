Charges dropped against Tyron McAlpin; Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records unsealed | Nightly Roundup

From the latest in a use of force controversy involving Phoenix Police to the release of Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce documents, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 17, 2024.

1. Charges dropped against Tyron McAlpin

Video of the arrest, which happened in August, was recently released, and it sparked national outcry. Police alleged that McAplin, who is disabled and deaf, bit and swung at them, while McAlpin's attorney said he was the victim of a violent police assault.

2. Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records unsealed

Ruben and Kate Gallego. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The release of the records stems from a lawsuit filed by a conservative news outlet, which argued that the documents should be made public after Ruben Gallego spoke publicly about his divorce. Both Ruben and Kate Gallego fought to keep the records sealed for privacy reasons and safety concerns about how they planned to co-parent their son.

3. Liam Payne's cause of death revealed

(Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Payne, who was known as one of the members of One Direction, died on Wednesday after he fell from the balcony of a hotel room in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

4. Wanda Dench: Thanksgiving grandma battling cancer

Dench was made famous by befriending Jamal Hinton by attempting to text her grandson her Thanksgiving plans, but sending the message to Hinton instead.

5. Update on Arizona's first Buc-ee's

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The store in Goodyear will be 74,000 square feet and is expected to hire for 200 full-time jobs.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight