Child dies after he was found in backyard pool; fire leaves apartment residents homeless | Nightly Roundup

From a child who died after he was found in a backyard pool in Phoenix to a crash along a West Valley freeway that left a motorcyclist badly injured, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 16, 2024.

1. Phoenix boy has died after he was found in backyard pool

A two-year-old boy has died after reportedly being found unconscious in a backyard pool.

2. Residents wonder what's next after fire destroys their homes

About 40 residents were left without anywhere to call home after a fire ripped through a four-story apartment complex in the area of 8th Avenue and Osborn.

3. Motorcyclist rear-ended along Loop 303

The incident happened between Northern Parkway and Peoria Avenue, and the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

4. Crest Fire prompted evacuation orders in Yarnell

Residents along South Looka way and residents along South Crest Way in Yarnell were told to evacuate Monday afternoon as a result of the Crest Fire. The evacuations have since been lifted.

5. Latest Lake Pleasant drowning highlights concerns over water safety

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says since 2000, there have been over 300 drownings in lakes and rivers in the county. These include incidents along the Salt River and at Lake Pleasant, as well as incidents at Bartlett, Apache, Canyon and Saguaro lakes.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight