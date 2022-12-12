Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
7
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim

3 children die after falling into frozen UK lake; search for 2 others underway

Published 
Updated 6:31AM
World
Associated Press
Three Children Die After Falling Into Icy Lake article

Emergency workers continue the search for further victims after a number of children fell through the ice on a lake, on December 12, 2022, at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

LONDON - Three young boys who fell through ice covering a lake in central England have died and a fourth remains hospitalized as weather forecasters issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the United Kingdom.

Rescuers pulled the boys, aged 8, 10 and 11, from the icy waters Sunday afternoon and rushed them to the hospital in the West Midlands, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London. But they could not be revived after suffering cardiac arrest.

The fourth child, who is 6, remains in critical condition. Emergency workers searched through the night for two other children who were reportedly with the group.

The news came as the Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, issued severe weather alerts for large parts of the country. Roads in eastern and southeastern England were among the most affected. Some travelers were stuck for hours due to the closure of the UK’s busiest highway, the M25, which circles greater London.

Drivers stranded in snow on London motorway

Drivers were left stranded on London’s M25 motorway overnight into Dec. 12, 2022, as UK forecasters issued an updated weather warning, advising of snow and ice for parts of southeast England. Credit: Nick Pearce via Storyful

Gatwick and Stansted airports warned of flight delays on Monday, and London City Airport said it was experiencing "some disruption" because aircraft were out of position after flight cancellations on Sunday night.

The country recorded its coldest night of the year so far in northern Scotland at minus 15.7 degrees Celsius (3.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

"We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold,’’ said Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service. "Please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water. Under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be."