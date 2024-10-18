Church fire stuns Casa Grande; officer hurt in ambush speaks out | Nightly Roundup

From a church fire that has left some in Casa Grande stunned to a look at some of the other, less talked about ballot measures this November, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 18, 2024.

1. Arizona Humane Society cracks down on filthy conditions at Phoenix dog rescue

A dog rescue operation in Phoenix is on the Arizona Humane Society's radar.

2. Church fire shocks Casa Grande community

The fire, which happened overnight, burned through St. Anthony of Padua Church. The damage is so extensive that no one is allowed in until it gets cleared by structural engineers.

3. Arrest made in deadly South Phoenix shooting

Refugio Jimenez

Police say the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Refugio Jimenez, is accused of shooting two people in a South Phoenix neighborhood, leaving one of them dead.

4. Phoenix Police officer injured in ambush opens up

Phoenix Police Officer Austin Peru

"It's an ongoing thing. I'll probably have issues for the rest of my life from this incident," said Phoenix Police officer Austin Peru, who was one of nine officers shot during an ambush in 2022.

5. A look at other Arizona ballot propositions

(From File)

While there are ballot propositions that deal with hot-button issues like abortion and illegal immigration, there are also a number of measures on issues that receive less attention. We're taking a look at those measures.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight