Comforting babies, rooftop dogs, and a Subway sandwich with feces? This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a husky who loves watching the neighbor from a rooftop to a Chick-fil-A worker tackling a suspected carjacker, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 10-16 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Neighborhood 'watchdog': 3-year-old Husky loves to sit on roof of Glendale home: A community in Glendale has a unique neighbor who likes to keep an eye on things from up above.

2. NASA spacecraft set to intentionally crash into an asteroid to help save Earth: NASA will use a spacecraft later this month to test a planetary-defense method that could one day save Earth.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Nov. 23, 2021, carrying NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Mission spacecraft. (NASA / FOX Weather)

3. 'That's not chocolate': Michigan woman claims Subway sandwich had feces on it: A Michigan State University senior claims a sandwich she ordered from an East Lansing Subway had an extra topping she didn't ask for – feces.

4. Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza returning (for good this time) Sept. 15: Taco Bell's Mexican pizza will return as a permanent menu item in September after the food chain severely underestimated demand in a temporary release earlier this year.

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza has been a popular item and menu staple. Taco Bell announced it will return to its menus permanently on Sept. 15. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

5. WATCH: Chick-fil-A worker in Florida tackles carjacker outside restaurant in viral video: A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being hailed a hero after tackling a carjacker outside the restaurant and rescuing a woman and her baby.

6. Professor comforts student’s crying baby while teaching class: Teachers have to juggle a lot in their jobs, and one South Carolina professor took on an extra duty while teaching his class.

The now-viral photo of Dr. Reed with Aria. (Photo via Lander University)

7. Family travels the world after learning children will go blind: When three of Edith and Sebastien's four children were diagnosed with a rare eye disease that will eventually make them blind, the couple decided they would help their kids see as much of the world as they could before they completely lose their vision.

Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children. (Credit: Edith Lemay)

8. Deaf dog is adopted by Michigan teen with hearing loss — now they're 'inseparable': A Michigan teen with hearing loss who rescued a deaf dog from a shelter wants others to know the importance of pet adoption.

Mom Mindy Cousineau told Fox News Digital that her son Walker (shown at left) wants everyone to consider pet adoption because older dogs and dogs with special needs "need love, too." (Photos: Mindy Cousineau)

9. Watch: Great Pyrenees won’t drop weapon despite desperate pleas from dog-walker: Video shows the dog-walker begging Theo to drop what turned out to be a knife, but the Great Pyrenees casually declines.

10. Dinosaur skeleton expected to sell for $495K at auction:"It's a dinosaur for a living room," the auctioneer told news outlets of the fossilized iguanodon skeleton.

Full skeleton of an Iguanodon dinosaur is displayed at the Alexandre Giquello auction house on September 09, 2022, in Paris, France. Zephyr, an Iguanodon dinosaur fossil from the Jurassic period (161-145 million years) discovered in 2019 in Colorado ( ) Expand



