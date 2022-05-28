Communities giving back, dust devils, stuck raccoons: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

It's been a hard week. Here are some stories about people giving back to their community and extra-strong dust devils from May 21-27 that helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Chandler non-profit to provide rides for seniors who can't get around once again: For so many seniors in the community, simply going out shopping isn't possible, but thanks to a new gift, free rides our returning for many seniors in Chandler.

2. Arizona burn survivors preparing to hike up Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa for a great Arizona cause: Burn survivors from the Phoenix area are getting ready to hike Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, but before that, they trained by hiking something a bit closer: Piestewa Peak.

3. 'Restored my faith in community': Arizona mom asks for help on Nextdoor app to get special baby formula: The response has been overwhelming – with people even offering to drive around looking for the formula baby Aurora needs.

4. Georgia childhood cancer survivor becomes pediatric cancer nurse: A decade after staring down brain cancer, Julia York's life has come full circle. The 22-year-old recently graduated from UAB School of Nursing and will start her new job in July as a pediatric oncology nurse at Alabama Children's.

Julia York, 22, poses outside the UAB School of Nursing. (UAB School of Nursing)

5. Chandler girl scout earns big award for helping non-profit that helps those impacted by addiction: Besides winning the prestigious Gold Award, Megan Burke's project also benefits Hush-a-bye Nursery, a nonprofit that helps infants and moms impacted by opioid addiction.

6. Dust devil lifts trampoline over 50 feet into air, tosses it onto I-10 in Tucson: You've heard of securing your load, but now the Arizona Department of Public Safety has some new advice – secure your trampoline!

7. Crazy sight! Raccoon gets stuck face-first in Santa Cruz roof: Animal rescuers in Santa Cruz helped rescue a raccoon that was in an unusual situation.

8. Truck spews 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler across Pennsylvania highway: Highway crews in Pennsylvania were left with a slimy mess last week when a semi-truck carrying 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler crashed and spilled pink slime all over the interstate.

Hot dog filler spills onto Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania after a truck crash (Photo courtesy Rostraver Central Fire Department)

9. Remote-controlled crab-like robot is the smallest ever, university says: The robot resembles a tiny crab and measures just a half-millimeter wide. It can "bend, twist, crawl, walk, turn and even jump," according to a university news release.

Smaller than a flea, tiny robotic crab sits next to the eye of a sewing needle. (Northwestern University via Storyful)

10. 2022 monsoon season in Arizona expected to be above-normal – good news for state agriculture: The start of monsoon season is just three weeks away and experts say it could be a wet one as above-normal rainfall is being predicted for the southern half of Arizona.













Advertisement











