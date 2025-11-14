Conflicting reports in Challistia Colelay case; U.S. Army veteran deported | Nightly Roundup

article

Questions remain over teen girl's murder investigation; Army veteran at Arizona ICE facility deported; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 14, 2025.

1. Conflicting reports over arrest in girl's murder

Federal officials and the family of an Arizona girl whose remains were found in Navajo County are giving conflicting reports over the case.

What we know:

Family members of Challistia Colelay (pictured) told us today that they were told by law enforcement that a person "not connected to the victim's family" wa arrested in connection with Colelay's murder. However, officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs say no arrests have been made.

Read More

2. Man who served in U.S. Army deported from AZ ICE facility

Activists in Arizona have expressed their concerns, after a Purple Heart recipient who had served time in prison was deported.

The backstory:

Jose Barco is a Venezuelan national who came to the U.S. legally with his family when he was a child. He served two deployments in Iraq, but when he returned home, he began suffering from PTSD, and served 15 years in prison for firing a gun into a group of teens in Colorado.

Read More

3. Family sues baby formula maker amid botulism outbreak

(Courtesy: FDA)

A family in Flagstaff is suing the makers of ByHeart baby formulas amid a nationwide botulism outbreak that, as of Nov. 14, involved 23 cases.

What they're saying:

"I went to pick her up to feed her, and I couldn't wake her up," said Stephen Dexter, whose one-month-old girl had to be life-flighted to Phoenix for treatment.

Read More

4. Worker dies following crash on freeway onramp

A crash this morning along Loop 101 has resulted in the death of a construction worker.

Dig deeper:

According to DPS officials, 64-year-ols Vicente Catellanos Rodriguez of Tolleson was hit by a car while he was cross the Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue to reach a work area.

Read More

5. More people sentenced in connection with AZ trafficking ring

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

More than a dozen people have been sentenced in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Arizona.

Big picture view:

A majority of the defendants sentenced to federal prison are from the Phoenix metro area, and the ring involves a drug trafficking grout[ that was lef by a father-and-son duo from the Phoenix area.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast