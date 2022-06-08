Crews battling wildfire on river bottom in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Fire officials say crews are battling a brush fire on the bottom of a river channel in Goodyear.
According to a brief statement, the fire is burning in the area of the I-10 and Dysart.
While officials have provided few other information on the fire, video captured by a nearby ADOT camera shows flames rising into the air from the river bottom.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
