Crews battling wildfire on river bottom in Goodyear

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 6:06PM
Goodyear
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Fire officials say crews are battling a brush fire on the bottom of a river channel in Goodyear.

According to a brief statement, the fire is burning in the area of the I-10 and Dysart.

While officials have provided few other information on the fire, video captured by a nearby ADOT camera shows flames rising into the air from the river bottom.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

