Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Fire officials asking for public's help to prevent wildfires as state experiences extreme fire conditions

By
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fire officials asking for public's help to prevent wildfires in Arizona

Fire season is here, and as Arizona experiences extreme fire conditions, officials are asking for people's help to prevent any man-made fires, simply by doing their part. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

PHOENIX - Fire season is here, and the National Fire Prevention Education Team is asking for people's help to prevent any manmade fires, simply by doing their part.

For now, it is unusually quiet Arizona, and crews with the National Fire Prevention Education Team want to keep it that way.

"We want to make sure we can keep one less spark out there in the environment to reduce chances of wildfires," said fire prevention team member Brad Bramlett.

Bramlett says national forests and public lands in Arizona are experiencing extremely dry conditions.

"One little spark in this, and it can take off," said Bramlett.

To avoid sparking anything, restrictions are in place for campfires, smoking, shooting, explosives, and welding within the Tonto National Forest.

Then, there is the issue of cars, with experts reminding people to check chains, in order to make sure they are not dragging on the roadway.

"Your few sparks might cause a 10,000 acre fire, and you just never know," said Bramlett.

Crews are ready to battle wildfires

While people can take steps to reduce the chance of sparking manmade wildfires, it is also important to remember that not all fires are manmade.

"I see what the monsoon [can do] and the pattern coming in," said Chris Price, Base Manager at Mesa Gateway Airport. "We will be experiencing more lightening this year throughout the high country, and that will pose problem."

Price says when a fire starts, tankers, pilots and crews are ready to go and respond at a moment's notice.

Currently, there is quiet on the base, which, at least for now, is a welcome sight.

"For this many resources to be here at this time of year, it is kind of uncanny and not normal, but we will take that breath of air and let these guys rest, because I know there is another fire around the corner," said Price.