Fire officials asking for public's help to prevent wildfires as state experiences extreme fire conditions

Fire season is here, and the National Fire Prevention Education Team is asking for people's help to prevent any manmade fires, simply by doing their part.

For now, it is unusually quiet Arizona, and crews with the National Fire Prevention Education Team want to keep it that way.

"We want to make sure we can keep one less spark out there in the environment to reduce chances of wildfires," said fire prevention team member Brad Bramlett.

Bramlett says national forests and public lands in Arizona are experiencing extremely dry conditions.

"One little spark in this, and it can take off," said Bramlett.

To avoid sparking anything, restrictions are in place for campfires, smoking, shooting, explosives, and welding within the Tonto National Forest.

Then, there is the issue of cars, with experts reminding people to check chains, in order to make sure they are not dragging on the roadway.

"Your few sparks might cause a 10,000 acre fire, and you just never know," said Bramlett.

Crews are ready to battle wildfires

While people can take steps to reduce the chance of sparking manmade wildfires, it is also important to remember that not all fires are manmade.

"I see what the monsoon [can do] and the pattern coming in," said Chris Price, Base Manager at Mesa Gateway Airport. "We will be experiencing more lightening this year throughout the high country, and that will pose problem."

Price says when a fire starts, tankers, pilots and crews are ready to go and respond at a moment's notice.

Currently, there is quiet on the base, which, at least for now, is a welcome sight.

"For this many resources to be here at this time of year, it is kind of uncanny and not normal, but we will take that breath of air and let these guys rest, because I know there is another fire around the corner," said Price.