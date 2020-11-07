DC celebrates after Biden wins White House

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
8
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 10:26 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

DC celebrates after Biden wins White House

By David Matthews
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
Joe Biden
FOX 5 DC
article

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. - Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said Nov

Expand

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Joe Biden is officially projected to win the White House, and plenty of people are celebrating in the nation's capital.

District residents are taking to the streets everywhere from outside the White House to Black Lives Matter Plaza and the District's neighborhoods.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The celebrations began shortly after FOX News and other media called the election late Saturday morning for Biden.

FOX 5 journalists are capturing some of the scenes:  

Stay tuned to FOX 5 for complete coverage online and on the air throughout the day.

RELATED STORIES:

Biden wins White House, vows new direction for divided US

Kamala Harris makes history as nation’s 1st Black and female VP-elect

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

2020 Election Results: Interactive electoral college map