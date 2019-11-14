Deputies: Armed robbery suspect shot by would-be victim

Deputies in Bibb County said a suspected armed robber is lucky to be alive after trying to rob the wrong person.

Mark Antony Capron, 21, of Macon, was booked into the Bibb County Jail on two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the 1000 block of Courtland Avenue. Deputies said Capron held up two residents at gunpoint, demanding they turn over the keys to their vehicles. Instead of complying, deputies said the victims tried to run off. That’s when deputies said Capron made the nearly fatal mistake of opening fire on the pair.

Deputies said one of the victims returned fire, striking Capron in both the legs. He was arrested a short time later and his silver pistol was recovered nearby. Deputies said the victims were able to give a positive identification.

After being treated for his gunshot wounds at an area hospital, Capron was booked into jail where he remained Thursday without bond.