Disaster loans available in Arizona for drought losses

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that small non-farm businesses in all 15 counties in Arizona may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses from drought.

Eligibility includes businesses directly affected by the disaster as well as businesses dependent on farmers and ranches that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster that began Jan. 1, the agency’s regional disaster field operations center said March 12.

According to the agency, small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small business engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any kind may qualify for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million.

The loans are to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred, the agency said.

It said businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance, but they can contact the Farm Services Agency regarding assistance.

Apply here: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/

Advertisement

More Arizona coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.