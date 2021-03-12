New storm brings rain, snow and possibly hail to parts of Arizona

Storms on Friday, March 12 have brought rain and possibly hail or graupel to parts of the Valley, as well as snow to parts of Northern Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, a cluster of showers began to move into the southern portions of the Valley at around 2:15 p.m., and there were also reports of small hail or graupel in the Laveen area.

FOX 10 has received a photo from a viewer in Wickenburg, showing what appears to be graupel or tiny hail.

A photo showing what appears to be tiny hail or graupel in the Wickenburg area. (Photo Courtesy: Pink Foster)

The rain also helped lower temperatures at Sky Harbor, according to NWS officials. At 12:42 p.m., the high temperature at Sky Harbor was 59°F, but showers in the area pushed the temperature down to 55°F. This means the Valley could see its first March day with temperatures below 60 degrees since 2019.

Meanwhile, officials with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff say scattered snow showers are still developing across Central and Northern Arizona.

On the morning of March 12, a FOX 10 viewer in the Flagstaff area took a photo that shows accumulating snow. The viewer claims more than five to seven inches of snow fell in the area.

Snow in the Flagstaff area (Photo Courtesy: Robyn Feely)

