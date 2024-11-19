Driver crashes into Scottsdale restaurant; AZ state Senate candidate dies l Morning News Brief

A Valley restaurant was evacuated after a driver crashed into the building; an Arizona state Senate candidate was killed in a car crash; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, November 19.

1. Car into restaurant

Twin Peaks restaurant near Pima Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard was evacuated after police say a woman crashed her car into the building. Read more here.

2. Democratic candidate dies

John McLean

John McLean, a Democratic candidate for the Arizona state Senate, was killed when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tucson, police said. Read more here.

3. School closures amid budget cuts

A school district in Phoenix will soon decide on a plan to close some of their schools, as the district continues to battle a multimillion budget deficit. Read more here.

4. Valley district accused of censorship

A Phoenix high school theatre cast is accusing its school district of censorship after their performance of the Laramie Project was called off. Read more here.

5. Animal cruelty suspect arrested

Brook Scalero

A woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of multiple dogs in Mesa. Read more here.

Today's weather

We'll start off with chilly morning temps in the Valley before things warm up to around 70°F. Read more here.