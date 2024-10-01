Drug bust at Sky Harbor; JD Vance and Tim Walz take part in vice presidential debate | Nightly Roundup

From a drug bust at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to tonight's vice presidential debate between Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

1. Woman arrested following Sky Harbor drug bust

Phoenix Police say they arrested a woman when fentanyl was found in her checked luggage at Sky Harbor. The woman was reportedly on her way to Atlanta when the arrest happened.

2. Tim Walz, JD Vance take part in vice presidential debate

The debate offered a fresh opportunity for Walz, 60, and Vance, 40, to re-introduce themselves to the nation as each vouch for their bosses.

3. When Social Security beneficiaries will get their checks in October

The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments, but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born.

4. Police officer on leave amid truck break-in probe

Marana Police say one of their officers is accused of trying to break into a truck in Tucson. The alleged incident happened when the officer was off-duty.

5. "Battle of the Robs" in one Phoenix neighborhood

As political tension rises, two north Phoenix neighbors are having what they call "Battle of the Robs," in a friendly competition that has brought the community together.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight