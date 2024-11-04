Election Day expectations; Phoenix stabbing leaves man dead | Nightly Roundup

From what Maricopa County voters can expect on Election Day to a weekend stabbing that left a man dead, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 4, 2024.

1. Arizona releases information of voters impacted by registration error

The release comes as the Arizona Court of Appeals ordered Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to release the information after a conservative group sued. Read More

2. Puppy Luv Animal Rescue to surrender remaining dogs

A source has confirmed to FOX 10 that the North Phoenix-based animal rescue will surrender all its remaining dogs to the Arizona Humane Society. We previously reported on unsanitary conditions that the dogs experienced in the care of the rescue's owners. Read More

3. Gallego, Lake still on campaign trail as Election Day nears

Kari Lake and Rep. Ruben Gallego

The two are vying to succeed Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema and become Arizona's next U.S. Senator. Read More

4. Stabbing leaves man dead in Phoenix

The incident happened over the weekend in the area of 16th Street and Indian School Road, and the victim died after he was taken to the hospital. Read More

5. NBC files Equal Time notice for Kamala Harris' SNL cameo

The television network filed the notice following controversy surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 2. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight