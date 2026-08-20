Elementary school teacher killed; deadly shooting at Phoenix QuikTrip l Morning News Brief

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From an arrest in Scottsdale, to a fatal Phoenix shooting, and an update on Ketel Marte, here are your top stories for August 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Valley man allegedly ran prostitution operation out of his condo

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2. Police investigating deadly shooting at Phoenix QuikTrip

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3. Neighbors calling for safer streets after deadly e-bike crash

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4. Schoolteacher found dead, husband arrested

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5. Latest fallout in the Ketel Marte saga

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