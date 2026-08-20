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Elementary school teacher killed; deadly shooting at Phoenix QuikTrip l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 20, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published August 20, 2026 10:01 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

From an arrest in Scottsdale, to a fatal Phoenix shooting, and an update on Ketel Marte, here are your top stories for August 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Valley man allegedly ran prostitution operation out of his condo

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Scottsdale man arrested in connection with prostitution allegedly involving his girlfriend
article

Scottsdale man arrested in connection with prostitution allegedly involving his girlfriend

Scottsdale Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly pandering and receiving earnings from prostitution out of a condo in the East Valley city.

2. Police investigating deadly shooting at Phoenix QuikTrip

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Security guard shoots, kills armed man at Phoenix business, police say
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Security guard shoots, kills armed man at Phoenix business, police say

A 44-year-old man died after being shot by a contracted security guard at a Phoenix business near Peoria Avenue and Black Canyon Highway.

3. Neighbors calling for safer streets after deadly e-bike crash

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Community demands safer streets after 13-year-old e-bike rider killed in Citrus Park
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Community demands safer streets after 13-year-old e-bike rider killed in Citrus Park

A community is mourning 13-year-old Nash Pryor, who was killed while riding an e-bike. Neighbors are now calling for safer roads and wider sidewalks.

4. Schoolteacher found dead, husband arrested

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Teacher found dead with throat slit; detectives scrutinize husband’s shifting story
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Teacher found dead with throat slit; detectives scrutinize husband’s shifting story

A Colorado elementary school teacher was found dead inside her home, and investigators said evidence at the home raised questions about her husband's account of what happened.

5. Latest fallout in the Ketel Marte saga

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Ketel Marte's agent speaks on D-backs' star's absence
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Ketel Marte's agent speaks on D-backs' star's absence

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has been away from the team since he didn't show up for a game at Fenway Park in Boston, and now, the second baseman's agent is providing an update on this status.

A look at today's weather

Low storm chances, heat on tap for Phoenix on Thursday
Low storm chances, heat on tap for Phoenix on Thursday

Low storm chances, heat on tap for Phoenix on Thursday

Rain chances drop in Phoenix as extreme heat warnings stay in effect through the weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews