Evacuations lifted for 1,200 acre Cornville Fire in Yavapai County

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Evacuation orders lifted for Cornville Fire

PHOENIX - All evacuations have been lifted as crews continue to battle a wildfire in Yavapai County.

State Forestry crews, along with crews from the Coconino National Forest, are battling the Cornville Fire, which has is burning east of Cornville.

The fire, as of June 14, has burned an estimated 1,200 acres of land and has destroyed at least one structure.

(Earlier Video) Crews battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County

Timeline of the Cornville Fire

June 14

Evacuation orders lifted for Cornville Fire

The Cornville Fire grew to 1,200 acres overnight.

All evacuations have been lifted, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

