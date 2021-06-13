Evacuations lifted for 1,200 acre Cornville Fire in Yavapai County
PHOENIX - All evacuations have been lifted as crews continue to battle a wildfire in Yavapai County.
State Forestry crews, along with crews from the Coconino National Forest, are battling the Cornville Fire, which has is burning east of Cornville.
The fire, as of June 14, has burned an estimated 1,200 acres of land and has destroyed at least one structure.
Timeline of the Cornville Fire
June 14
The Cornville Fire grew to 1,200 acres overnight.
All evacuations have been lifted, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
