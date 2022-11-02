Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to 3 years in jail after 2021 car crash

article

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been sentenced to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding, and hitting two stopped cars that left a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury last year.

The sentence was announced Tuesday, and it falls in line with the plea deal Reid negotiated with prosecutors, which carried a maximum of four years in prison. The charges carried a maximum sentence of seven years.

On Feb. 4, 2021, just days before the Chiefs were to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl , Reid was driving around 84 mph in a 65 mph zone when his Dodge Ram truck hit two parked cars on a ramp to Interstate 435, which is near Arrowhead Stadium.

Ariel Young was one of five people hurt in the incident. She suffered a traumatic brain injury that her parents say has changed her forever. Her health has improved since the crash, but she drags one of her feet when she walks, has bad balance and has to wear thick glasses for eyesight. The lawyer of the family, Tom Porto, recently ripped the plea deal that Reid received.

"The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law," Porto said in September. "The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others."

One of the vehicles Reid hit had stalled because of a dead battery, and the second was owned by Ariel’s mother, who had arrived to help. The Chiefs reached a confidential settlement with Ariel’s family last year to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

"I really regret what I did," Reid said at the time. "I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn't mean to hurt anyone."

Felicia Miller, Young’s mother, read into the record a victim impact statement, saying the victims of the crash were offended Reid sought probation, and they did not accept his apology, per NFL.com .

Reid graduated from a drug treatment program in Pennsylvania in 2009.

