Family warning others about getting plastic surgery in Mexico following sister's death

Images of perfectly enhanced bodies at bargain prices captured the attention of 30-year-old Tan'Quasha Williams.

Her sister Porsha Hilt said, "Her point of going to get the surgery was to get the mommy makeover; flat stomach, little breast lift, that was about it."

When Williams saved about $4,000 for a Mommy Makeover, she flew to Matamoros, Mexico, just south of Brownsville, Texas, for the surgery. Dr. Orlando Villanueva was photographed with Williams on the day of her surgery, February 10, 2024. Williams did not survive the operation. The cause of death was "rupture of multiple blood vessels of the thorax and muscular region of the abdomen."

SUGGESTED:

The family says Mexican authorities then gave them the shocking news about the doctor who operated on their sister. "The doctor was unlicensed, and the clinic was unlicensed," Quentasia Mathis said.

Yet, advertising on Facebook continued even after Williams passed away.

Her family is now going public to warn women about the dangers of plastic surgery outside of the country.

"I don't want to put another family in the same situation because if there were a way that I could prevent it and a way that I could have stopped her from going, I would have," Hilt said.

Williams left behind two young girls and a family who loved her just the way she was.

"We all miss her, we loved her. She meant a lot to us."