FBI analyzing DNA in Nancy Guthrie case; Trump speaking at 'Build the Red Wall' AZ event l Morning News Brief

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From the FBI analyzing DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie's home to President Donald Trump speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 17.

1. Latest updates in Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Trump speaking in north Phoenix

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3. Turning Point USA prepping for Trump's visit

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4. Changes coming to First Friday

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5. Phoenix Suns superfan to be sentenced

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