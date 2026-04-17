Expand / Collapse search

FBI analyzing DNA in Nancy Guthrie case; Trump speaking at 'Build the Red Wall' AZ event l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 17, 2026 10:11am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 17, 2026. (Getty Images; White House flickr; MCSO)

From the FBI analyzing DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie's home to President Donald Trump speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 17.

1. Latest updates in Nancy Guthrie search

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 76 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 76 latest updates

Friday marks Day 76 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

2. Trump speaking in north Phoenix

Featured

President Trump scheduled to speak at Turning Point USA event in Phoenix
article

President Trump scheduled to speak at Turning Point USA event in Phoenix

President Donald Trump is set to speak Friday at Turning Point USA's "Build the Red Wall" event at Dream City Church in north Phoenix.

3. Turning Point USA prepping for Trump's visit

Featured

Turning Point USA prepares for President Trump's visit to Phoenix
article

Turning Point USA prepares for President Trump's visit to Phoenix

President Trump is set to make his first visit to Phoenix in 2026 by taking part in an event organized by Turning Point USA at a church in the city.

4. Changes coming to First Friday

Featured

First Friday: Recent violence prompt changes to Downtown Phoenix event
article

First Friday: Recent violence prompt changes to Downtown Phoenix event

Big changes are coming to the First Friday event that happens at the start of each month in Downtown Phoenix, and organizers say it's a decision was heavily due to recent violence.

5. Phoenix Suns superfan to be sentenced

Featured

'Mr. ORNG' faces sentencing for child sex crimes
article

'Mr. ORNG' faces sentencing for child sex crimes

Patrick Battillo, the former varsity boy's basketball coach at Peoria High School, will be sentenced on April 17 after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Friday & weekend weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/17/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/17/26

Happy Friday! Highs in the Valley will be right around normal, but a big warm-up is happening this weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews