FBI analyzing DNA in Nancy Guthrie case; Trump speaking at 'Build the Red Wall' AZ event l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 17, 2026. (Getty Images; White House flickr; MCSO)
From the FBI analyzing DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie's home to President Donald Trump speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 17.
1. Latest updates in Nancy Guthrie search
Featured
Friday marks Day 76 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. Trump speaking in north Phoenix
Featured
President Donald Trump is set to speak Friday at Turning Point USA's "Build the Red Wall" event at Dream City Church in north Phoenix.
3. Turning Point USA prepping for Trump's visit
Featured
President Trump is set to make his first visit to Phoenix in 2026 by taking part in an event organized by Turning Point USA at a church in the city.
4. Changes coming to First Friday
Featured
Big changes are coming to the First Friday event that happens at the start of each month in Downtown Phoenix, and organizers say it's a decision was heavily due to recent violence.
5. Phoenix Suns superfan to be sentenced
Featured
Patrick Battillo, the former varsity boy's basketball coach at Peoria High School, will be sentenced on April 17 after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Friday & weekend weather
Happy Friday! Highs in the Valley will be right around normal, but a big warm-up is happening this weekend.
Click here for full forecast