Flagstaff City Council objects to Gov. Ducey order on mask mandates

The Flagstaff City Council is casting a critical eye on Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order barring local governments from enforcing mask-wearing mandates to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The council on Friday issued a statement saying it doesn’t plan to rescind the city’s proclamation requiring mask-wearing but won’t enforce it while studying Ducey’s order Thursday that also lifted the state’s own remaining COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events.

COVID-19 continues to spread and Ducey’s order "is not in the best interest of public health and further erodes home rule," the Flagstaff council’s statement said.

Arizona health officials on March 28 reported 554 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 839,888 cases and 16,918 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, more than 3.2 million vaccine doses have been administered to Arizonans with 1.2 million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

Slightly more than 2 million Arizonans — 28.4% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, health officials said the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased to 562 on Saturday — the lowest number since Oct. 3.

The number of ICU beds used by coronavirus patients fell to 160, down by 21 from Friday. That’s the fewest beds used since Oct. 12.

