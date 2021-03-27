Expand / Collapse search

More than 2 million people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Arizona

By FOX 10 Staff
Coronavirus Vaccine
PHOENIX - A major milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was announced by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday.

More than 2 million people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Saturday, March 27.

"To everyone who has been vaccinated, I say thank you. To those who haven’t yet gotten your shot, I urge you to roll up your sleeve and help Arizona defeat COVID-19," said Governor Doug Ducey.

In total so far, about 3.2 million vaccines have been administered in Arizona since December. A little over a million people have received their second dose.

Depending on the vaccine, state-run sites are offering doses to those ages 16 and up, or 18 and up.

"These safe and effective vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel after more than a year of struggle against COVID-19," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale is leading the number of distributed vaccines at state-run sites with more than 575,000 doses administered.

At 11 a.m. each Friday, registration opens for vaccination appointments at state sites. To register, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

