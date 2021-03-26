Old Town Scottsdale packed after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lifts some COVID-19 restrictions

Old Town Sottsdale was packed on the night of March 26, with many people saying they are out celebrating the start of the weekend, as well as the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The announcement by Gov. Ducey, made on March 25, transitions current COVID-related guidance for business from requirements to recommendations, and businesses will have the "ability to continue requiring masks and social distancing."

While businesses will still be allowed to enforce mask mandates if they want, cities, towns, and counties must lift theirs.

"I think it’s great. It’s long overdue," said Brian Mieuwemhuis.

"I think it should be people’s choices," said Kevin Macdonald. "We have all been informed enough about the virus."

While March 26 marks the first Friday since Gov. Ducey's announcement, many in Old Town Scottsdale say within the last couple of days, they have seen a big change in the crowds, as well as the number of people wearing masks.

Some, including Arizona Public Health Association Executive Director Will Humble, believe the restrictions were lifted too soon, and it would have been better to hold off at least a few more weeks.

Some visitors to Arizona say the loosened restrictions have them concerned.

"We may be rolling out vaccinations, but I think it is irresponsible to tell people not to wear their masks anymore," said Josh Monatez, who is visiting from Seattle.

Meanwhile, other visitors traveled to Scottsdale simply to experience what they call 'more freedom.'

"I think people should be able to live their lives and not be required to wear a mask," said Melissa MassaI.